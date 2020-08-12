Dax Harwood Provides an Update on His Knee Injury Ahead of AEW's Tag Team Appreciation Night

✖

Last week's show-opening match on AEW Dynamite took a bizarre turn when FTR's Dax Harwood seemed to suffer a knee injury, causing Kenny Omega, Hangman Page and The Young Bucks to fight alone against six members of The Dark Order. The Elite wound up losing that match when Brodie Lee pinned Page, and neither Harwood nor Cash Wheeler appeared for the rest of the night. At first it seemed like the injury was part of a storyline (and it still might be), given that Page initially walked to the back with his potential allies in FTR, but Harwood made it sound like the injury was real while speaking on the Battleground Podcast.

"Since I played high school football and back when I was in high school I loved football, someone chop blocked me and I tore my ACL, that was in 2002. My right knee has always given me some problems. And there's a big story that I'll tell on a different time when we have more time, but I had a clean out of my knee and the doctor who did my surgery in 2004, left an actual pants button in my knee. Yeah, it's a long story. Anyway, that button had been there for a decade and chipping away at my cartilage. I have this terrible knee and it's gotten way better. But I wear the brace on my knee for mental (reasons), it helps me when I'm in the ring because I don't have to think about it if I have that brace on."

"Cash came off the rope with an elbow drop, I just tweaked my knee a little bit and I haven't gotten an MRI yet to check it out," he continued. "But I'm doing some rehab and icing it and just taking precautionary measures. The only bad thing is, we have looked so forward to Tag Team Appreciation Night on August 12, Dynamite, and we were looking forward to having a match and killing it on that special show. But we're not going to be able to do that because of the injury."

Here's the full lineup for this week's AEW Dynamite.

AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. Jurassic Express

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

The Young Bucks vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson

Special Apperances by The Brainbusters and The Rock 'n' Roll Express

