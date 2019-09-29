Photos: Every AEW x DC Comics Collaboration Wrestler Illustration

All Elite Wrestling announced on social media this week that the promotion had teamed up with DC Comics for a special collaboration that would bring artists from some of the company’s biggest books to draw the promotion’s biggest starts. The announcement came with the first illustration, in which Flash artist Howard Porter drew reigning AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. Since then illustrations of stars like Jon Moxley, Awesome Kong, Adam Page and Luchasaurus have all made their way online from various artists, much to the delight of fans of both companies.

AEW is set to launch its two-hour weekly live wrestling show this Wednesday with AEW Dynamite on TNT. The premiere will take place in Washington D.C., and the company has already announced future dates for Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Charleston, Charlotte, Nashville, Indianapolis and Chicago. On top of that, AEW will return to pay-per-view on Nov. 9 with the Full Gear event in Baltimore.

Check out every image from the AEW x DC collaboration in the list below! We’ll keep adding in more photos as they are released.

Chris Jericho by Howard Porter

Who can stop Le Champion, @IAmJericho?



Stay tuned for more of our @DCComics collaboration

Jon Moxley by Ramon Villalobos

Unleash the Moxley 😡



Here’s our second piece in the #AEW x @DCComics collaboration pic.twitter.com/6YnBTVwspi — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 25, 2019

Awesome Kong by Robson Rocha

Yeaaaaah so remind us not to mess with Awesome Kong 😳@DCComics x @AEWrestling x @MeanQueenK pic.twitter.com/yoYndvo1Ku — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 26, 2019

Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy by Ramon Villalobos

Just A Boy and His Dinosaur 👦🦖@DCComics x @AEWrestling x @luchasaurus x @boy_myth_legend



Don't miss @tntdrama Supervillain Weekend all weekend long starting tomorrow, Friday, 9/27 through Sunday 9/29!

Nyla Rose by Robson Rocha

Nyla Rose on the rise 👊 Will she be the inaugural AEW Women’s World Champion?@DCComics x @AEWrestling x @NylaRoseBeast pic.twitter.com/FlbbeDyZA6 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 27, 2019

“Hangman” Adam Page by Howard Porter

Brandi Rhodes by Jorge Jiménez

The Young Bucks by Jorge Jiménez and Alejandro Sánchez

Kenny Omega by Jorge Jiménez

Don’t mind Kenny, he’s just trying to CHANGE THE FREAKIN’ WORLD Ω@DCComics x @AEWrestling x @KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/73iqIXaapi — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 29, 2019

Cody Rhodes (and Pharaoh) by Howard Porter