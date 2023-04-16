AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Early Card, Rumored Matches

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 is booked for May 28, 2023, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. With more than a month to go before the show, there are no official matches booked, but a number have already been hinted at on AEW programming and via various insider reports. The big main event appears to be a four-way AEW World Championship match as Darby Allin, Jack Perry and Sammy Guevara have all directly challenged MJF for his title as the "Four Pillars" of AEW. Since their initial four-way encounter, the three challengers have started racking up wins on AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage while Max has consistently lashed out at them in promos.

Other potential matches that have been built up on TV include Adam Cole vs. Chris Jericho, Jade Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie for the TBS Championship and some sort of match involving The Elite and Hangman Page against The Blackpool Combat Club. While it could be a standard eight-man tag match, it's also possible that this will see the return of last year's Anarchy in the Arena match.

Dave Meltzer also noted in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Swerve Strickland vs. Keith Lee is being held off until the pay-per-view. The pair split after losing their AEW World Tag Team Championships last year, but injuries have prevented them from truly feuding until now.

AEW All In 2023

Double or Nothing will kick off what could be the most lucrative Summer in AEW history. The following months will see the return of AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and the All In event at Wembley Stadium in London on Aug. 27. While not officially confirmed, it's believed that the annual All Out pay-per-view will take place a week later at the United Center in Chicago.

All In could prove to be AEW's biggest event in company history. The stadium can seat anywhere from 75 to 90 thousand and 50,000 fans have reportedly already pre-registered for tickets.

"The UK is one of the most important markets in professional wrestling, and AEW is coming in hot as the number one wrestling company in the UK on television," Khan said in the All In press release. "We want our debut in London to be epic in scale, and there's no better venue than Wembley Stadium to deliver what I know will be one of the greatest events in AEW's history. This April also marks 100 years of Warner Bros. and 100 years of Wembley Stadium – it's a fitting time to come together for 'AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium.'"