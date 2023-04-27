AEW's Tony Khan Shakes Up the Double or Nothing 2023 Main Event

AEW's Double or Nothing 2023 pay-per-view might get its four-way main event after all. Last week's AEW Dynamite saw MJF announce that Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara and Jack Perry would take part in a "Pillars Tournament" to determine which of the three would get a title shot against him at the Las Vegas pay-per-view. Friedman then offered Guevara a blank check, saying he'd help him win the tournament if he was willing to take a dive at the pay-per-view. Guevara agreed, and the AEW World Champion helped Guevara pin Perry last week and cause Allin to get disqualified on tonight's episode.

But Tony Khan wasn't going to let Max's plan play out so easily. He announced (via Tony Schiavone) that next week's Dynamite would feature a tag match between Allin & Perry and Friedman & Guevara. If the babyfaces win, the world title bout becomes a four-way.

This story is developing...