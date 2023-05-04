AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Main Event Officially Confirmed

AEW's Double or Nothing 2023 pay-per-view's main event is now official — AEW World Champion MJF will defend his title in a "Four Pillars" four-way match against Sammy Guevara, Jack Perry and Darby Allin. The match was first teased back in mid-March when the three contenders all simultaneously called out Max. Then, after weeks of the three building up wins on TV, the champ tried a diversion by announcing a three-man "Pillars" tournament and offered Guevara a blank check to lay down for him at the pay-per-view. Sammy agreed and Max spent the next two weeks ensuring he'd beat Perry and Allin.

But then Tony Khan intervened, booking a tag match for this week where if Perry & Allin won they'd be added to the pay-per-view bout. The final sequence saw the Guevara/Friedman alliance break down, followed by a running forearm from Perry and a Coffin Drop from Allin for the pin on Guevara.

The #AEWDoN main event is OFFICIAL! It will be a four-way Four Pillars match for the #AEW World Championship LIVE on PPV between Champion @The_MJF, @sammyguevara, @DarbyAllin and @boy_myth_legend!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS every Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/srXRCFhgfF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 4, 2023

While no other matches have been officially announced, a handful have been teased over the past few weeks. That includes The Elite vs. The Blackpool Combat Club, The House of Black vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW Trios Championships, FTR vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie, Ricky Starks vs. Jay White and Adam Cole vs. Chris Jericho.

On the subject of the "Four Pillars," some wrestlers not included on that list have contended they should be considered a "pillar" in the past. One name that often comes up is Dr. Britt Baker, though Friedman contends that's not the case.

"She's definitely upset because she thinks she's a pillar, because (CM) Punk said so," Friedman recently told Fightful. "But the fact of the matter is she's f—ing not. Even if she was, what? Is she gonna wrestle me for the world title? I'm three times her size. I would beat the living f—ng s— out of her. But I do respect the fact that she's a dentist. Hygiene's important."

AEW Double or Nothing takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 28. Stay tuned for full coverage of the event!