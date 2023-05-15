AEW Double or Nothing Currently at Less Than Half of The Event's 2022 Attendance

All Elite Wrestling is just two weeks away from what will kick off the busiest stretch of months in company history. AEW Double or Nothing, AEW's signature event, is somehow the calm before the storm that is AEW's international tour throughout the summer. Following the Las Vegas-based pay-per-view, AEW heads to Canada to put on AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door all while simultaneously launching its new Saturday television show, AEW Collision. In the subsequent months, AEW makes its European debut when it puts on AEW ALL IN: London at Wembley Stadium. That show is set to boast AEW's highest attendance ever at over 65,000 and counting, but that number is quickly looking like an outlier in the grand scheme of AEW's ticket sales.

As of this writing, AEW Double or Nothing has sold less than 7,000 tickets. The show is emanating from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the same venue last year's event took place in. AEW Double or Nothing 2022 brought in a crowd of 14,459, which is over double the current size of this year's show.

It's worth noting that while AEW Double or Nothing is 13 days away, the company has only announced two matches for the pay-per-view...

AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Sammy Guevara vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry vs. Darby Allin

MJF (c) vs. Sammy Guevara vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry vs. Darby Allin AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

Multiple other feuds including Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Elite and Adam Cole vs. Chris Jericho are expected to culminate at AEW Double or Nothing, but official announcements have yet to be made.

Barring any drastic spikes in ticket sales, this would make AEW Double or Nothing one of the lowest-attended non-pandemic era pay-per-views in company history. Comparable shows include AEW Full Gear 2019, which drew 8,200 fans, and AEW Revolution 2020, which had an audience of 7,000.

Aside from CM Punk, who is expected to be returning to the company next month, AEW Double or Nothing has just about every star from 2022's event available to compete this year. Currently injured talent that worked last year's show include Kyle O'Reilly, Thunder Rosa and Eddie Kingston.

AEW Double or Nothing goes down on Sunday, May 28th. More matches for the event are expected to be announced this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.