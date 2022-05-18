AEW Will Reportedly Introduce Two Championships at Double or Nothing 2022

✖

AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view has a history of introducing new championships as the AEW World Championship was first revealed at the 2019 event and the 2020 show crowned the first TNT Champion. Two new titles are reportedly on the way to this year's show according to Voices of Wrestling, but neither are the long-awaited AEW Trios Championship that Tony Khan recently hyped up.

The outlet reported that championship belts will be awarded to the two winners of the Owen Hart Cup tournaments, one black and one pink, to commemorate the late great Owen Hart. It's unclear if the titles will be defended like normal championships or if the winners will get to hold them for a full year similar to MJF's Dynamite Diamond Ring. Khan talked about how new titles had been made while speaking with TSN last week.

"I saw Dave [Meltzer] reported it and nobody's asked me on the record yet, but it is truthful that I have made the belts," Khan said. "I made them a long time ago, to be honest with you. They've never been seen, and I did have them made. I do have more championship belts in my possession that have never been unveiled than anybody might suspect. The TBS Championship was in my office for months at the shows before anybody knew it was going to be unveiled, for example, recently. The Ring of Honor purchase and now the great stable of champions[hips] and IP and, not only the legacy of past events, but the great slate of, I think, potential future events we can do with Ring of Honor and all that was kind of a surprise to everybody that we kept under wraps, that came together more quickly, whereas the trios championships are something I've thought about for a long time. But there are more championship belts than people might think that I've had up my sleeve and the trios championship are, arguably, the foremost."

Four matches in the two brackets have been confirmed for tonight's AEW Dynamite — Adam Cole vs. Jeff Hardy, Kyle O'Reilly vs. Rey Fenix, Samoa Joe vs. a mystery "Joker" entrant and Dr. Britt Baker vs. another mystery opponent. Toni Storm will face the winner of the Baker match while the winner of Hardy vs. Cole will advance to the finals of the Men's tournament.