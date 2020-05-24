AEW Fans Loved Seeing Hangman Page Ride a Horse at Double or Nothing
AEW has been experimenting with TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida for the past couple of weeks, but Double or Nothing's Stadium Stampede match really took it over the top with Hangman Adam Page's riding in on a horse. In an all-out brawl between the members of Chris Jericho's Inner Circle and The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Broken Matt Hardy, and Hangman Adam Page, each one of them tore apart the stadium in very dangerous yet hilarious ways. But some of the biggest moments of the night belong to Page's horse.
Not initially coming to the field along with the rest of his team, Page rode in on a horse and chased down Sammy Guevara. After chasing him throughout the stadium, Page decided to "park" his horse (leading to a pretty hilarious moment later) and fans were loving every second of it.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Adam Page's big horse riding moment, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! What were your favorite moments from the Stadium Stampede match? What did you like most in AEW's Double or Nothing overall?
A Horse is a Horse, of Course, of Course
Hangman Page just touring the stadium with his horse mid-match. #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/0jqswFpYIK— Adam Connor Lewis (@adamconnorlewis) May 24, 2020
Stan the Horse, of Course
This is a Hangman Page and his horse stan account#AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/oEuVuEIuFg— Kenton (@Kenton_la) May 24, 2020
Simply Amazing Horse, of Course
Sammy Guevara
The only man that’s having a worse year than the rest of us 😂 #AEWDoN
Hangman Page on a horse...simply amazing 😆— 😷Chris Sinister😷 #ImwithAEW🧨 (@ChrisSinister86) May 24, 2020
Your New Favorite, of Course
Hangman Page on a HORSE!!! He's become my favorite wrestler. 😂😂👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #AEWDoubleorNothing #AEWDoN #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/h0FoI87Gdx— ChanMan 🕗 (@ChandranTheMan) May 24, 2020
This is Awesome, of Course
Hangman Page coming out on the horse and chasing Sammy Guevara. This is fcking awesome #AEWDON— The Real One (@WWEREALONE) May 24, 2020
Real Cowboy...Stuff, of Course
COWBOY SHIT!!!!!!!
Hangman Page arriving in a horse😂😂#AEWDoN— TheKidOfWrestling🤘🏻 (@KidOfWrestlin) May 24, 2020
Hold My Horse, of Course
WWE: Randy Orton Vs Edge could be the greatest wrestling match ever.
Hangman page: hold my horse.— shoot szn (Candice for NXT champion) (@ore922) May 24, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.