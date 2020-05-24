AEW Fans Loved Seeing Hangman Page Ride a Horse at Double or Nothing

AEW has been experimenting with TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida for the past couple of weeks, but Double or Nothing's Stadium Stampede match really took it over the top with Hangman Adam Page's riding in on a horse. In an all-out brawl between the members of Chris Jericho's Inner Circle and The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Broken Matt Hardy, and Hangman Adam Page, each one of them tore apart the stadium in very dangerous yet hilarious ways. But some of the biggest moments of the night belong to Page's horse.

Not initially coming to the field along with the rest of his team, Page rode in on a horse and chased down Sammy Guevara. After chasing him throughout the stadium, Page decided to "park" his horse (leading to a pretty hilarious moment later) and fans were loving every second of it.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Adam Page's big horse riding moment, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! What were your favorite moments from the Stadium Stampede match? What did you like most in AEW's Double or Nothing overall?