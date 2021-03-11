AEW Dynamite: What Went Wrong With the Audio During Last Night's Episode?

✖

Fans who watched this week's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT likely noticed something odd about the program during the show's first hour. Throughout Ethan Page's Dynamite debut the audio from the show was drowned out by what sounded like an NBA basketball game, leaving fans dumbfounded as they tried to parse through the two layers of audio. The technical snafu was the network's fault, as neither the FITE TV international stream nor the West Coast replay of the show had the same issue.

The problem was fixed shortly after the match ended and AEW president Tony Khan commented on the issue on Twitter. He also uploaded Page's match to AEW's YouTube channel so fans could watch it uninterrupted.

TNT has just fixed their audio issue on #AEWDynamite, I’m grateful for their response. We’ll be right back with @Christian4Peeps making his first ever appearance here at Dynamite, Live coming up right now on TNT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 11, 2021

The incident comes just a few days after technical issues caused the final explosion at the end of AEW Revolution to not go off as planned. Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega and Don Callis all did their best to explain the mishap in storyline during the show, with Kingston saying he blacked out due to anxiety (hence why he still sold the explosion) while Omega and Callis claimed they rigged it to fail to make Moxley and Kingston look foolish and to anger fans watching the match.

When you tell a brawler, a pure fighter like @MadKing1981 not to fight. He's gonna throw down. Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/1STJdm6lF1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 11, 2021

Next week's edition of Dynamite, dubbed the St. Patrick's Day Slam, already has a number of matches confirmed. Check out the full card below:

Unsanctioned Lights Out Match: Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa (Confirmed as the first women's match to main event Dynamite)

Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. The Good Brothers

Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

Jurassic Express & Bear Country vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party, The Butcher & The Blade

Jade Cargill vs. TBA