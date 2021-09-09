AEW Dynamite Beats WWE Raw in the Key Demo

AEW has had a stellar few weeks across Dynamite, Rampage, and All Out. Between them we got the Rampage reveal of CM Punk, followed by All Out’s loaded card and the subsequent reveals of Ruby Soho, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson joining the roster. That led to this week’s Dynamite on Wednesday, which featured Soho, Cole, and Danielson’s first appearances on Dynamite, so you knew fans would be tuning in to see what they said and what feuds they would pick up next. That’s exactly what happened, as the recent ratings report revealed that Dynamite scored a better rating in the demo and an impressive overall viewer rating to boot.

Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reported that Dynamite scored 681,000 viewers in the coveted 18 to 49 demo, beating out Monday Night Raw’s 678,000 in the demo. Dynamite also scored its second-highest rating ever with 1,319,000 viewers, another impressive feat.

“AEW Dynamite last night on TNT was watched by 1,319,000 viewers on average, the second-highest in the history of the show. 681,000 were aged 18 to 49, a 0.53 rating, edging out Raw this week with 678,000 in the demo,” Thurston wrote on Twitter.

It’s an impressive win for Dynamite, and while these numbers tend to fluctuate from week to week, they easily have the momentum at the moment to do this in back-to-back weeks. Fans are still feeling the rush of CM Punk’s return, especially coming off of his first wrestling match in 7 years against Darby Allin. His next program seems to be against Team Taz, so we’ll see if that holds the same sort of fire.

Ruby Soho meanwhile is already in the title hunt after her win in the Casino Battle Royale, and after dealing with Jamie Hayter will likely have to face Rebel before getting Britt Baker in the ring.

Then there’s Bryan Danielson, who is also in the title picture and locked in a feud with The Elite, who also now has Adam Cole as part of their expanding faction. Cole is set to have his first match next week, so and if Danielson also shows, you could easily have a repeat performance in the demo and in viewership once all is said and done.

What did you think of this week's Dynamite?