AEW Dynamite: Full Card for First Post-Wednesday Night War Episode (April 14)

The "Wednesday Night War" between AEW Dynamite and NXT is officially over, as WWE's Black & Gold Brand will have its first Tuesday night episode this week. That leaves Dynamite running unopposed on Wednesday night, and the Jacksonville-based promotion has wasted no time in building up its April 14 episode as a result. Two championship matches have been confirmed along with a few grudge matches, plus another appearance by legendary boxer Mike Tyson.

Which match are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below!