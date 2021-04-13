AEW Dynamite: Full Card for First Post-Wednesday Night War Episode (April 14)

By Connor Casey

The "Wednesday Night War" between AEW Dynamite and NXT is officially over, as WWE's Black & Gold Brand will have its first Tuesday night episode this week. That leaves Dynamite running unopposed on Wednesday night, and the Jacksonville-based promotion has wasted no time in building up its April 14 episode as a result. Two championship matches have been confirmed along with a few grudge matches, plus another appearance by legendary boxer Mike Tyson.

AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks vs. PAC and Rey Fenix

The Bucks closed out last week by turning heel on Jon Moxley and once again joining forces with Kenny Omega. Whether or not this new direction will help them keep the tag titles against Death Triangle remains to be seen.

TNT Championship: Darby Allin vs. Matt Hardy (Falls Count Anywhere)

Matt Hardy and the Hardy Family Office has been targeting Darby Allin for weeks, and it has finally led to a one-on-one bout with the TNT Championship on the line.

Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood w/ Mike Tyson as Special Enforcer

Tyson shocked everyone last week by coming to the aid of Jericho during a beatdown from The Pinnacle. He'll now be the ringside enforcer between "Le Champion" and one-half of FTR.

Red Velvet vs. Jade Cargill

Cargill has continued to attack and call out Velvet despite winning their high-profile mixed tag match months back. 

Kris Statlander vs. Amber Nova

Statlander made her surprise return from injury during the Arcade Anarchy tag match two weeks back.

Anthony Ogogo Debut

Olympic boxing gold medalist Anthony Ogogo will make his in-ring debut on Dynamite under the guidance of QT Marshall.

