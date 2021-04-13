AEW Dynamite: Full Card for First Post-Wednesday Night War Episode (April 14)
The "Wednesday Night War" between AEW Dynamite and NXT is officially over, as WWE's Black & Gold Brand will have its first Tuesday night episode this week. That leaves Dynamite running unopposed on Wednesday night, and the Jacksonville-based promotion has wasted no time in building up its April 14 episode as a result. Two championship matches have been confirmed along with a few grudge matches, plus another appearance by legendary boxer Mike Tyson.
Watch #RoadTo #AEWDynamite NOW https://t.co/RQqv9Zi6bO— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 12, 2021
-Can @MikeTyson keep order as @IamJericho faces @DaxFTR
-Falls Count Anywhere for TNT Title @DarbyAllin v. Matt Hardy
-Red Velvet v @Jade_Cargill
-#theFactory's @AnthonyOgogo makes his in ring debut this Wednesday!
AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks vs. PAC and Rey Fenix
The #AEW World Tag Team Championship is on the line TOMORROW NIGHT 8/7c on #AEWDynamite! The @YoungBucks will defend their World Tag Team titles against the #AEWRevolution #CasinoTagTeamRoyale winners, @BASTARDPAC & @ReyFenixMx. Watch Dynamite every Wed at 8pm on TNT pic.twitter.com/Lc188NoGpl— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2021
The Bucks closed out last week by turning heel on Jon Moxley and once again joining forces with Kenny Omega. Whether or not this new direction will help them keep the tag titles against Death Triangle remains to be seen.prevnext
TNT Championship: Darby Allin vs. Matt Hardy (Falls Count Anywhere)
This Wednesday night on #AEWDynamite, the #TNTTitle is on the line as The Head of The HFO @MATTHARDYBRAND challenges TNT Champ @DarbyAllin in a Falls Count Anywhere fight! Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday at 8/7c on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/pTuB3X9rXe— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2021
Matt Hardy and the Hardy Family Office has been targeting Darby Allin for weeks, and it has finally led to a one-on-one bout with the TNT Championship on the line.prevnext
Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood w/ Mike Tyson as Special Enforcer
WEDNESDAY #AEWDynamite 8pm on @TNTdrama, it's @DaxFTR w/@CashWheelerFTR v. @IamJericho w/@sammyguevara in 1 of the BIGGEST matches in AEW History! All other members of #ThePinnacle & #InnerCircle are banned from ringside & @MikeTyson will be there as a Special Ringside Enforcer! pic.twitter.com/nVWVzp4mMb— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 12, 2021
Tyson shocked everyone last week by coming to the aid of Jericho during a beatdown from The Pinnacle. He'll now be the ringside enforcer between "Le Champion" and one-half of FTR.prevnext
Red Velvet vs. Jade Cargill
"You better be That B*$@% that gets the job done." @Thee_Red_Velvet sends a strong message to @Jade_Cargill and they will collide on #AEWDynamite this Wednesday, April 14 at 8p, on @tntdrama
Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday at 8/7c on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/eEmiJM7IfK— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2021
Cargill has continued to attack and call out Velvet despite winning their high-profile mixed tag match months back.prevnext
Kris Statlander vs. Amber Nova
The Galaxy's Favorite Alien @callmekrisstat makes her return to ring after nearly 11 months away because of a knee injury, on #AEWDynamite this Wednesday night, April 14 at 8pm on @tntdrama. pic.twitter.com/EGWGXpC5cF— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 12, 2021
Statlander made her surprise return from injury during the Arcade Anarchy tag match two weeks back.prevnext
Anthony Ogogo Debut
Mark this date down!
April 14th! @AnthonyOgogo debuts!@AEW @AEWonTNT #TheFactory https://t.co/Fy9m3i8pyT— QT Marshall (@realmmarshall1) April 11, 2021
Olympic boxing gold medalist Anthony Ogogo will make his in-ring debut on Dynamite under the guidance of QT Marshall.prev