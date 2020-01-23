Watch: A Closer Look at Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Set From Chris Jericho’s Cruise

Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite will air from aboard the “Chris Jericho Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Part Deux” wrestling cruise, meaning that the event will have a much different look compared to previous episodes. Based on the videos and photos from the event, the ring will take place on the main deck surrounded by all sides by the sold-out crowd. The show will kick off with an AEW World Tag Team Championship match between SCU and Kenny Omega & Hangman Page, followed later in the night by a No. 1 Contender’s match between Jon Moxley and PAC.

Check out the videos below for a closer look at the setup for the show

The show was pre-taped on Tuesday night, and spoilers from the event have already made their way back to the mainland. You can see the full spoilers recap below:

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page defeated SCU to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions

Britt Baker def. Priscilla Kelly via submission. She continued to push her heel turn by yelling at Tony Schiavone after the match

The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Santana & Ortiz) def. The Jurassic Express. The match ended when Jericho hit Marko Stunt with a Judas Effect

MJF def. Joey Janela thanks to a distraction from Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford

MJF cuts a promo on how Cody can’t touch him. Cody responds by saying that rule didn’t say anything about the Young Bucks, who Superkick MJF and throw him in a pool

Jon Moxley def. PAC to become the new No. 1 contender. Mox won by hitting two Paradigm Shifts and wrestlerd throughout the match while selling his eye injury from last week

Last week AEW announced that it had signed an extension with WarnerMedia that would keep AEW Dynamite on TNT through 2023.

“When we launched AEW one year ago, we wanted to start a revolution that would disrupt the wrestling business, but everyone said that it would take a strong weekly television partner to make AEW real in the eyes of everyone — above all, the fans,” AEW president Tony Khan said in the press release release. “What virtually no one realized at the time was Kevin Reilly and TNT were committed to this very same movement from Day One, and their belief in us made it possible for AEW to think and act big from the start. Here we are, only three months into Wednesday Night Dynamite, and now we’ve been extended through 2023! We’re now making the ultimate statement that the team of AEW and TNT is here to stay and to bring fans more of the great wrestling that the fans demand and deserve.”