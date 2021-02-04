Kenny Omega Teases Massive Tag Match With Kenta on Next Week's AEW Dynamite

✖

Following the massive surprise of New Japan's Kenta invading AEW Dynamite, the promotion uploaded a backstage video after Wednesday night's show that saw Kenny Omega catch up with the Bullet Club member. At first, the two seemed to be in cahoots, but then Kenta yelled at Omega to "shut the f— up!" He explained, "I'm not your friend, I'm here to beat Jon Moxley." Kenta earned the right to challenge for Moxley's IWGP United States Championship months ago, but between the pandemic and AEW's rules about its wrestlers competing on other US-based televised promotions Moxley was unable to initially answer the challenge.

That finally changed this past week when Moxley appeared on NJPW Strong, and now the two will meet at The New Beginning USA on Feb. 26. Omega then turned to the camera and told Tony Khan to book a match for next week's Dynamite — himself and Kenta vs. Moxley and Lance Archer. And since Kenta isn't a member of the AEW roster, it should be a Lights Out Unsanctioned Match. Should this match happen, it will be the first crossover between AEW and New Japan to take place on AEW programming.

#AEW Exclusive

We caught up with @KennyOmegamanX & @KENTAG2S moments after the shocking conclusion of #AEWDynamite, and Kenny issues a challenge. pic.twitter.com/EyvL9sMnao — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2021

Khan has yet to respond. He explained during this week's Impact Wrestling that he's been furious ever since Omega and Don Callis stole the AEW World Championship and brought it to Impact Wrestling, and he's been making unexpected, emotional decisions ever since.

"I know that I upset a lot of people here at Impact last week with my comments, that the games I play here for fun and frankly out of spite are like a fantasy league to me," Khan said. "Like my own personal wrestling fantasy league. You might not like it, but the fact is I'm starting to make decisions I never would have made before. I'm letting Jon Moxley go to New Japan for the first time in almost a year and defend his title. Would I have done that before you came here and pissed me off? Probably not."

Here's what AEW has lined up for next week's Dynamite: