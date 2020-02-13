AEW Dynamite: Nyla Rose Captures the AEW Women’s World Championship

Nyla Rose brought Riho’s reign as AEW Women’s World Championship reign to an end on Wednesday night, as “The Native Beast” planted the 98-pound Japanese star with a sit-out powerbomb to earn her first championship in the company. Riho nailed Rose with three diving stomps late in the match, but couldn’t get more than a two count. She then attempted a V-Trigger, channeling her friend Kenny Omega, but was stopped in her tracks when Rose hit a spear.

Rose stood over Riho in celebration, then went backstage and taunted Omega over beating Riho.

