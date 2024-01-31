AEW Dynamite Preview: Moxley vs. Hardy, Dealer's Choice Matches, AEW World Champion Samoa Joe

All Elite Wrestling continues the road to AEW Revolution. This week's edition of AEW Dynamite is set to continue long-running storylines like Chris Jericho's feud with The Don Callis Family, Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page's renewed rivalry as both men pursue the AEW World Championship, and Deonna Purrazzo's personal feud with AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm. Elsewhere in the land of All Elite, Sting and Darby Allin have their sights on AEW World Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill while Adam Copeland remains bent on stacking up victories to get his hands on AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage once again.

(Photo: AEW)

Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Hardy

Outside of the big rivalries, AEW Dynamite is set to host a first-time-ever match tonight.

Jon Moxley battles Jeff Hardy in singles action. This represents the first time that Moxley and Hardy have squared off in a one-on-one capacity. They previously shared the ring throughout 2017 when they were both in WWE. Moxley, then known as Dean Ambrose, was tagging with Seth Rollins and worked a series of televised and house show matches against The Hardy Boyz that summer.

Dealer's Choice Matches

The Mogul and The Cowboy are attempting to weaken one another on their quests for gold.

Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page will both be involved in "Dealer's Choice" Matches, a stipulation that sees each man select each other's opponent. Swerve has already set Hangman to face Mogul Embassy stablemate Toa Liona. Hangman has yet to choose Swerve's adversary. AEW World Champion Samoa Joe will be on commentary during Swerve's contest.

Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo

The Virtuosa inches closer to a title match.

Deonna Purrazzo debuted in AEW earlier this month and immediately set her sights on AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm. Gone are the days of simply being able to demand a title shot, meaning Purrazzo has needed to rack up victories in order to put herself in championship contention. She already has beaten the likes of Anna Jay and Red Velvet. Tonight, Purrazzo looks to add Taya Valkyrie to that list. Storm will be on commentary for that match.

AEW Dynamite goes down at 8 PM ET on TBS. You can check out the full card below...