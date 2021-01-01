AEW Dynamite Viewership and Ratings For Brodie Lee Tribute

✖

Wednesday night's edition of AEW Dynamite featured a show-long tribute to the late Jon Huber (Brodie Lee). According to a report from the Pro Wrestling Torch, the show drew 977,000 viewers on the night, which was a large increase over what the show drew one week earlier (775,000). The number was also significantly higher than the viewership that WWE NXT drew over on the USA Network head to head (586,000). Due to the nature of the show, AEW was expected to win the viewership battle on the night in dramatic fashion.

In the coveted 18-49 age group ratings demographic, AEW Dynamite drew a 0.40 rating, which was up from the 0.32 the broadcast last week did. NXT did a 0.12 rating in this demo.

We typically rely upon Showbuzz Daily for the official Nielsen ratings and viewership figures. However, due to the holiday, those numbers will be delayed until Monday. However, the Torch is a reliable outlet for ratings and we have no reason to doubt their data here.

Dynamite was an intensely emotional show. You can see all of the tributes that aired from AEW staff in honor of Brodie Lee at this link.

