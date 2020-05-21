Watch: Wardlow Trips on Apron During AEW Dynamite

This week's AEW Dynamite featured the latest chapter in the MJF vs. Jungle Boy rivalry as the cocky young heel took down JB's tag partner Marko Stunt in dominant fashion. After the match Friedman tried to make young Stunt kiss his Dynamite Diamond Ring, only for Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus to run down and make the save. As MJF tried to leave, his henchamn Wardlow stumbled as he made his way up the ring steps and onto the apron in full view of the fans watching at home.

He managed to recover before falling off the apron entirely, and was shouted down by Friedman before getting into a fight with Luchasaurus.

Lmaooo did y’all see Wardlow almost bust his ass #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/8bcfF2a4Jv — Cody Wrestling (@AEWAttitude) May 21, 2020

MJF vs. Jungle Boy will take place this Saturday at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The show was originally booked for the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, but had to be moved to Daily's Place in Jacksonville due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out the full card below:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee

AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Lance Archer

AEW Women's World Championship: Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida

Casino Ladder Match (Winner gets an AEW World Championship Match): Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Kip Sabian vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Luchasaurus vs. TBD

Stadium Stampede Match: Matt Hardy, Kenny Omega, Adam Page, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson vs. Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz

MJF vs. Jungle Boy

Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander

(Kickoff): Private Party vs. Best Friends (Winner gets an AEW World Tag Team Championship Match)

The show will feature two new match concepts — the Stadium Stampede and the Casino Ladder Match. The first will feature The Elite (with Hardy swapping in for Cody) vs. The Inner Circle fighting inside the empty TIAA Bank Field football stadium. Meanwhile the ladder match works like any standard ladder match — climb the ladder and retrieve the prize hanging above the ring — but each wrestler will enter the match one by one on a set timer similar to a Royal Rumble match.

While Lee vs. Moxley has been announced as the show's main event, Rhodes vs. Archer for the TNT Championship has the most intrigue. Not only will it crown AEW's newest champion, but boxing legend Mike Tyson will be in attendance to present the new championship.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.