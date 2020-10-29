Eric Bischoff Returns to AEW Dynamite, Sets Up New Match at AEW Full Gear
Eric Bischoff made another surprise cameo on this week's AEW Dynamite. Midway through the episode Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle hosted their Town Hall Meeting to determine whether or not MJF should join their faction. After taking questions from Luchasaurus and Dr. Britt Baker, Bischoff suddenly arrived to stoke the fires between the two. He asked what either side brought to the table, and posed the ultimate question of what's stopping the two from "killing each other" once they're in the same group.
This prompted MJF to go into a rant, listing all the things he's done for Jericho over the past few weeks. Jericho responded by saying Friedman had never beaten him, and that he'll give him the chance at Full Gear. The match was then made official, and if Friedman wins he's apart of the Inner Circle.
.@EBischoff returns to Dynamite to ask @The_MJF a powerful question.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama
Bischoff previously appeared on Dynamite for a "debate" segment between Jericho and Orange Cassidy, awarding Cassidy the win much to Jericho's chagrin.
It's great to have @EBischoff visiting us at #AEWDynamite! It's always great to see Eric, and it's nice to have Eric back on TNT participating with Chris Jericho and MJF in the Inner Circle Town Hall!
Check out the updated card for Full Gear below:
- AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston (I Quit Match)
- TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes/Orange Cassidy vs. Darby Allin
- AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR vs. The Young Bucks
- AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. TBD
- Chris Jericho vs. MJF
- Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara (The Elite Deletion Match)
- AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals