Evil Uno Gives His Side of the CM Punk/Adam Page Backstage Drama

AEW's backstage drama regarding CM Punk and Adam "Hangman" Page has been a major talking point over the past week, which stems from accusations that Punk tried to force Colt Cabana out of the company. Cabana has not wrestled on AEW TV since last November and is now under the AEW umbrella as part of the Ring of Honor roster. Punk has not admitted to any of this, some wrestlers have spoken out in his defense and AEW President Tony Khan tried to write off his comments directed toward Hangman as part of an onscreen storyline.

But while at Gamescom 2022 this week in Germany to help promote AEW Fight Forever, Dark Order member Evil Uno finally gave his side of the story. Uno is a founding member of the faction, Cabana has been with the faction since the summer of 2020 and Page has been affiliated with the fan-favorite group for over a year.

"Truthfully, we were in the middle of training when this happened. I would say everything you hear is probably just hearsay, to be honest. Who knows. From my side, I think there is nothing, but who knows. That's the beauty of wrestling, you never really know," Uno said.

He also talked about the state of The Dark Order at this point in 2022. Since the start of the year, Stu Grayson, Alan Angels and Anna Jay all left for different reasons.

"I'm very happy. We're one of the few things that have been there since day one. To think we were there in 2019 and we're still around, kicking strong in 2022 is something I'm very very happy about. I'm very very proud of every member. Some members have left and some members have gone on to do different things, but everyone within the original group is doing well, wherever they are and I'm very happy about that," Uno said.

John Silver, Alex Reynolds and 10 managed to upset The House of Black on this week's AEW Rampage, advancing to the semifinals of the AEW World Trios Championship tournament. Here's what the lineup for the All Out pay-per-view looks like as of now:

AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Finals

Tournament Finals AEW Interim Women's World Championship: Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida

Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida AEW World Tag Team Championships: Swerve in Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed

Swerve in Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed Wardlow & FTR vs. Jay Lethal & The Motor City Machine Guns

Casino Ladder Match

Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson

Chris Cage vs. Jungle Boy

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

