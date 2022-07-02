AEW Fans Are Loving Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm's ThunderStorm Tag Team

The main event of tonight's AEW Rampage was a match between Toni Storm and Nyla Rose, and while the match itself was great, fans are talking about the ending sequence the most. That's because throughout the match Marina Shafir continued to interfere and help Rose, but she was ultimately unsuccessful, as Storm would win the match. Shafir and Rose would start to attack Storm after the match, and Thunder Rosa would then make the save, and during this sequence, the name ThunderStorm was mentioned by commentary. Well, that looks like it's sticking, and fans are absolutely loving the new Tag Team name.

Rosa and Storm would run Rose and Shafir out of the ring and then shake hands and laugh a bit as they celebrated. While ThunderStorm wasn't mentioned again on the broadcast, it was a hashtag in the AEW tweet recapping that specific sequence, and then AEW President Tony Khan would then make it official in his next tweet that announced a Tag Team match for next week's AEW Dynamite.

Thank you everyone who watched #AEWRampage tonight!



Since @thunderrosa22 + @MarinaShafir both got involved in the action after tonight’s main event, I’ve booked the following tag team match for this Wednesday night on #AEWDynamite:



ThunderStorm

vs.@NylaRoseBeast/@MarinaShafir pic.twitter.com/xAM0NNr56H — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 2, 2022

Not only was the name in the tweet, but it was also used in the official AEW image for it, as Rose and Storm (branded as ThunderStorm) will team up to take on Rose and Shafir. Fans were loving the perfect nature of the new Tag Team name, and while it's unclear if they will be a Tag Team for any substantial amount of time, it will be awesome to see them team up for at least one match next week. That said, hopefully, there is some ThunderStorm merchandise soon because it would rule.

