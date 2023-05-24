Watch: New AEW: Fight Forever Gameplay Shown in Latest AEW Games Twitch Stream

The latest episode of AEW Games's "All Elite Arcade" featured Evil Uno and Orange Cassidy playing AEW: Fight Forever ahead of its June 29 release date. Some of the matches included an intergender bout between Chris Jericho & Dr. Britt Baker, Thunder Rosa vs. Hikaru Shida and Orange Cassidy vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and MJF. Additional features like Cassidy unlocking his "Sloth Style" and customizable pyro during entrances were also revealed. You can see some of the clips from the stream below.

Uno, who helped with the game's production, told Fightful last year that Fight Forever will emphasize post-launch content rather than focus on an annual release schedule. The gameplay will also feature a more arcade-style similar to WWF No Mercy and WCW vs. nWo Revenge from the Nintendo 64.

Here is intergender gameplay from AEW Fight Forever. The choice of matchup to showcase this mode is so on point with the current storylines 😤 pic.twitter.com/GkpG0M95TF — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) May 24, 2023

AEW Fight Forever: Hikaru Shida vs Thunder Rosa entrances, gameplay, moves list info and winning animation! pic.twitter.com/BVgtpswpd2 — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) May 24, 2023

Orange Cassidy even does pinfalls and can win matches with hands in the pocket unlocking the "Sloth Style" achievement.



SUPER PSYCHED FOR THIS. pic.twitter.com/SaSk6b3vrE — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) May 24, 2023

Here's Orange Cassidy wrestling with his HANDS IN HIS POCKETS in AEW: Fight Forever.



THIS GAME IS GONNA BE TOO MUCH FUN. pic.twitter.com/DXIA6tYFz8 — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) May 24, 2023

As revealed by Evil Uno/Orange Cassidy on today's Twitch live stream, in AEW: Fight Forever... you can control/trigger Pyro and change camera angles during wrestlers' entrances.



Pretty cool feature. pic.twitter.com/dnr0cKbATg — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) May 24, 2023

#AEWFightForever Gameplay: Hikaru Shida Vs Thunder Rose pic.twitter.com/Y2MUjzOxUZ — ECWRules Project By DX4Lifee and more creators (@DX4LIFEE) May 24, 2023

"The plan is for it to evolve over time. So we have a huge roster," Uno said. "Of course, it hasn't been said, but I'm sure we want release more of that roster in due time. There will be more game modes than originally is at release. It's called AEW Fight Forever for several reasons. One being that this is likely going to be a forever game that evolves over time."

"They'll have years where GM Mode's there. Some years it's not. So, yeah. I'm always of the mind that if a game can evolve over time, like--okay, I'm going to drop some gaming stuff here. Deep Rock Galactic, No Man's Sky, games that initially were good, but now two years later are fantastic because they have so much crazy content," he continued.

AEW Dynamite Full Card (May 24, 2023)

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle Fletcher

Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle Fletcher ROH World Tag Team Championships: The Lucha Bros vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

The Lucha Bros vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta AEW World Trios Championships: The House of Black vs. Blake Christian, AR Fox & Metalik (Open House Match)

The House of Black vs. Blake Christian, AR Fox & Metalik (Open House Match) Taya Valkyrie vs. Lady Frost

Adam Cole & Chris Jericho's Contract Signing

Promos from FTR, MJF, Darby Allin, Jack Perry, Sammy Guevara and Ricky Starks

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Full Card