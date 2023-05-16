AEW Fight Forever: More Signs That The Game's Release Date Is Soon

AEW is rumored to make a number of major announcements this week, but one that still lingers is when the promotions' console video game debut title — AEW Fight Forever — will finally launch. Preorders have been available since last August and AEW President Tony Khan claimed the game was "finished" following March's Revolution pay-per-view, only for a THQ Nordic community manager to step forward and say that wasn't the case.

However, a number of reports and leaks made their way online this week indicating the release is imminent. The game's achievement & trophy list made its way online on Monday and by Tuesday photos of the game being available for pre-load on Xbox Series S/X started appearing on Twitter.

AEW: Fight Forever is apparently preloading now on Xbox.



Sounds like the game isn't too far from a release date. pic.twitter.com/HBznpVjMcj — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) May 16, 2023

AEW Fight Forever Achievements List Revealed!



Take a look at the complete list of achievements and trophies for the game! 📋🏆#AEWFightForever #AEW https://t.co/kHpMvc9aaX — The SmackDown Hotel 🔥 #WWE2K23 (@TheSDHotel) May 16, 2023

Mike Straw of Insider Gaming then reported that he's hearing the release window is being planned for the two weeks surrounding this year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view (June 25 in Toronto). He had heard June 29 as a potential date but seemed doubtful as games don't typically release on a Thursday. It's also incredibly rare to see pre-downloads available before a release date is even confirmed.

I've been told by a couple sources that the 2 weeks surrounding Forbidden Door is a likely launch window for AEW Fight Forever.



One date mentioned is June 29. But not confident on a Thursday launch.



I've reached out to THQ Nordic (The game's publisher) for comment. pic.twitter.com/zAiXboCkv9 — Mike Straw (@MikeStrawMedia) May 15, 2023

One of the big factors that set this game apart from WWE's console title, WWE 2K, is that it will focus more on post-launch content rather than an annual release schedule. Evil Uno, one of AEW's wrestlers who helped work on the game's release, discussed that idea in an interview with Fightful last year.

"What I can give you; I can give you the tidbits that I was allowed to announce. There will be over fifty characters at launch. The plan is for it to evolve over time. So we have a huge roster," Uno said "Of course, it hasn't been said, but I'm sure we want release more of that roster in due time. There will be more game modes than originally is at release. It's called AEW Fight Forever for several reasons. One being that this is likely going to be a forever game that evolves over time."

"They'll have years where GM Mode's there. Some years it's not. So, yeah. I'm always of the mind that if a game can evolve over time, like — okay, I'm going to drop some gaming stuff here. Deep Rock Galactic, No Man's Sky, games that initially were good, but now two years later are fantastic because they have so much crazy content," he added.