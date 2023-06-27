Satoshi Kojima Apologizes for His Accidental Low Blow on CM Punk in Hilarious Fashion

CM Punk beat Satoshi Kojima at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view on Sunday night, picking up his first singles win since his return from injury while also advancing in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. The match was Kojima accidentally nail Punk with a low blow when he hit a diving elbow drop right onto the former world champion's groin. He later took to Twitter to apologize in hilarious fashion.

"My elbow drop hit his c—. Sorry. But it's not on purpose. Accident. Because I don't have that kind of technology," Kojima tweeted. "Please don't call me an 「elbow-c—-drop」It's just an elbow drop."

AEW needs to ban the elbow drop after Okada broke Bryan's arm and Kojima broke Punk's dick. pic.twitter.com/N00xIBmDha — Nationally Published Troll (@mongo_ebooks) June 26, 2023

Punk returned to AEW for the first time since the "Brawl Out" incident at the AEW Collision premiere earlier this month. He also gave an interview with ESPN where he (somewhat) addressed the situation that led to him being off TV for nearly a year.

"I don't think what happened was a big deal," Punk said. "This has happened in the last 10 months in hockey, in basketball, in baseball, in just about every sport. It's covered and it's gone the next day. I think because I have injured my tricep and I've been out for so long, I think it has been exacerbated. I think it's been exacerbated by people spreading lies about the whole thing. And when, in reality, my attitude is, well, s— happens."

