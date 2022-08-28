Two Top AEW Stars Reportedly Won't Be on AEW Fight Forever's Roster

FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are having a banner year as the reigning IWGP, AAA and ROH World Tag Team Champions with a pair of Match of the Year contenders against The Briscoes. The two are currently the No. 1 ranked team in AEW's tag team division and have a match booked for next weekend's All Out where they'll square off against Impact Wrestling's The Motor City Machine Guns as part of a six-man tag team match involving Wardlow and Jay Lethal. But despite all of that, the pair reportedly won't be on the roster for AEW Fight Forever when the game drops.

According to Sean Ross Sapp via Fightful Select, as of right now, Dax and Cash are not slated to be on the game's roster. The two were included in the original "model phase" of the game, but by earlier this summer word had gotten out that they had been pulled — much to the frustration of the "Top Guys."

Tony Khan has previously stated that DLC is planned for the game so there's still a chance they'll make it in. But for fans hoping to play as The Young Bucks vs. FTR when they first buy the game, you'll be in for a disappointment.

"So we'll have a great roster when we launch, and then we'll still be able to add people through DLC as we go, but making sure we get the best possible roster when we start," Khan said on The Corner Podcast back in June. "We've signed so many wrestlers in the last year, especially in the recent months. We may not be able to get every single person in, but people that have signed pretty recently, we're still trying to get some of the biggest names in because we think that's the best chance for the launch of the game is to have some of the biggest stars in the world of wrestling in the game, and we already had a lot of them, and we're adding more."

The roster will inclue a number of stars who debuted after FTR's 2020 arrival in the company, including CM Punk, Jade Cargill (both of whom are on the game's cover), Adam Cole and Paul Wight. Stay tuned for more updates on the game as they become available!

h/t Fightful Select