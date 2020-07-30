FTR Officially Sign Multi-Year Contract With AEW, Announce Tag Team Appreciation Night

✖

Even though Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been appearing and competing on All Elite Wrestling television for two months, the pair repeatedly claimed that they had not signed official contracts with the company. That changed on this week's Dynamite, as the pair were shown signing deals alongside Arn Anderson. AEW president Tony Khan confirmed the contracts were multi-year deals, and the pair added special conditions about tag ropes and that the Aug. 12 episode of Dynamite would be labeled "Tag Team Appreciation Night," hosted by them.

Despite the fact that the pair are undefeated in standard tag team matches, the two were left off this week's power rankings for the tag team division. Kahn explained via Twitter that they wouldn't be allowed on the rankings until they signed.

The official contract signing of FTR with a few unique stipulations and a familiar guest joined the party. Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/ljLbN9kAEU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 30, 2020

The pair stated in previous interviews that they want to hold titles in multiple companies at once.

"The advantage that we have as far as not being officially signed yet is we can look broader than AEW. Obviously, the match everyone is waiting for is the Young Bucks," Harwood told Inside The Ropes. "We're waiting for that too. After we beat Kenny Omega and Adam Page and become AEW Tag Team Champions, the next step is to beat the Young Bucks and put on the match that everyone's been waiting for and then officially we can be called the greatest tag team in the world.

"On top of all that, there are guys we're excited to face and to test out skills against," he added. "And that's like The North (in Impact). Those guys are an incredible tag team. We looked forward to working with those guys. Obviously, for a few years, we've gotten tagged a lot about FTR and the Briscoes (in ROH). Those guys are from Sandy Hook, and that's okay. We're from North Carolina. I guarantee you, I promise you with all ten of my fingers and all ten of Dash's finger, we can beat the hell out of them easy. I would love to test my skill and grit against them."

