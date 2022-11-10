AEW Full Gear 2022 Updated Card After This Week's AEW Dynamite

AEW's final pay-per-view of 2022, Full Gear, takes place on Nov. 19 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Following this week's AEW Dynamite over and Friday's taped edition of AEW Rampage in the can, there's just one week left of live programming to build up the rest of the card. So far, eight matches have been officially confirmed with a few more getting outright announced on Rampage or at least teased.

The headliner for the show will be Jon Moxley vs. MJF in a rematch from the 2020 All Out pay-per-view. Friedman has all of the momentum heading into the bout as the increased crowd reaction he has received since returning from hiatus has made him somewhat of a babyface in the eyes of fans. Moxley, meanwhile, is on his third AEW World Championship reign and both he and William Regal are waiting to see if young Max has the capacity to go the distance and keep him down for a three-count without any outside interference or the usage of the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

AEW's Full Gear 2022 Card So Far

Saraya vs. Dr. Britt BAer

Sting & Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal

AEW Rampage Spoilers and More Full Gear Matches Teased

The only Full Gear match outright confirmed on Rampage were Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus in a Steel Cage match. Two more Eliminator tournament matches took place with Bandido and Brian Cage joining Ethan Page in the semifinals. It's still unclear what will happen to the Lance Archer vs. Ricky Starks match, as Archer's backstage attack caused the scheduled tournament match to be canceled.

Matches that have been teased for the show but not outright confirmed include The Elite vs. Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championships, HOOK vs. Lee Moriarty for the FTW Championship (teased during a backstage segment on Rampage) and Wardlow vs. Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs for both the TNT and ROH World Television Championship. Stay tuned for more updates on Full Gear as they become available!