AEW’s Swerve Strickland Attacks and Mocks Bryan Danielson with Yes Chant on Dynamite

It will be Title vs Career when Bryan Danielson faces AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland at All In, and the rivalry between the two AEW favorites has gotten serious rather quickly. One would expect that when your career is put on the line for the Title, the stakes can’t get much higher, but somehow Swerve made things even more personal for Danielson during tonight’s Dynamite. Swerve took down Wheeler Yuta as Danielson watched and then continued to attack him after the match, drawing Danielson to the ring. Swerve wasn’t done though, throwing in an even more personal element for Danielson into the mix by referencing Danielson’s daughter.

Making Things Personal

After Swerve took down Yuta, Danielson raced in to check on him, but Swerve had more things to get off his chest. Swerve kept pushing buttons, and then he went for a pretty low blow, saying, “Bry you’re going to bring your family right, because right where you sat, front row, where you watched me mutilate Wheeler Yuta, is the thing I’m going to do to you in front of your daughter. I’m gonna force you to retire because that’s what I’m going to do when I cripple you.”

That drew quite a reaction from the crowd, and Danielson then went back to check on Yuta. All of a sudden Swerve raced back in and attacked Danielson, kicking him in the head and standing tall over both Danielson and Yuta. Swerve then added insult to injury by doing Danielson’s famous Yes celebration, and he had a good portion of the crowd chanting along.

A Bitter Rivalry

Swerve has already been referencing Danielson’s own comments about not signing a full-time contract and being home with his family. Swerve has also taken multiple shots at Danielson’s string of injuries, saying his body isn’t holding up so well and can’t handle the weight of being AEW World Champion.

Danielson would respond to those criticisms by saying he would be giving his all in the ring regardless of how he’s feeling, and he would also make sure to say he would be present for all of this. Swerve would then challenge whether or not Danielson could even hold up until All In, and then said he was going to take Danielson apart, which led to bringing up the family once more.

This time though things got incredibly personal, with Swerve bringing up Danielson’s family and how they would have to watch Swerve dismantle him. Danielson then said he would put up his career against the AEW World Championship, and Swerve accepted, adding even higher stakes to the match.

