AEW Delays Major Owen Hart Tournament Match on Dynamite Due to Illness

All Elite Wrestling is bringing back the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Matches for the second iteration of the bracket began this past weekend at both AEW Collision and AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. On AEW Collision, Willow Nightingale bested Nyla Rose to advance to the semifinals. The next evening at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, CM Punk defeated Satoshi Kojima and Athena beat Billie Starkz to move forward in their respective brackets. This set up Nightingale vs. Athena for the second round. The left side of the women's bracket was scheduled to begin tonight on AEW Dynamite, but the first bout has been delayed.

As announced by AEW President Tony Khan, Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Ruby Soho is off of tonight's AEW Dynamite due to Baker suffering from an illness. The match will now take place next week.

"Due to illness, 2022 Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Winner Dr. Britt Baker DMD isn't cleared to wrestle tonight vs Ruby Soho Ruby," Khan wrote on Twitter. "Soho will be in action tonight, + the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal Britt Baker vs Ruby Soho will take place next week."

It's worth noting that Baker's real-life partner, Adam Cole, also had a match cancelled recently due to illness. Cole was scheduled to wrestle Tom Lawlor at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door but arrived to the Scotiabank Arena with a fever which led to Khan sending him home and cancelling the bout altogether. Cole returned to AEW TV tonight on AEW Dynamite, appearing in a backstage segment alongside AEW World Champion MJF.

As Khan noted in his tweet, Baker won the Owen Hart Cup Tournament last year, defeating Soho in the finals. Baker and Soho have met in multiple grand stages, as they first faced each other in the main event of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam for the AEW Women's Championship.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for live AEW Dynamite coverage.