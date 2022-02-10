More Details on Jay White Arriving in AEW

Jay White, former IWGP Heavyweight Champion and Wrestle Kingdom main eventer for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, made his surprise debut for All Elite Wrestling this week when he popped up in a backstage segment involving The Young Bucks, Adam Cole and Roppongi Vice. It was later explained that Cole (in storyline) invited White to surprise the Bucks, who immediately pointed out the history between White and Kenny Omega and the split between The Elite and Bullet Club (which still hasn’t been fully resolved).

In reality, it was AEW president Tony Khan who brought White in as part of the “Forbidden Door” between AEW and other promotions. Khan admitted that he realized last week that, in hyping up the signing of former NXT Champion Keith Lee, he had inadvertently started promoting a crossover by invoking the “Forbidden Door.” To make up for the mistake he brought in White, who has been splitting his time between NJPW Strong and Impact Wrestling here in the United States since last summer.

New Japan’s official website then reported on White’s appearance, indicating he would be sticking around for at least a few weeks. Spoilers from this week’s AEW Rampage reveal White attacked Trent Beretta following the Bucks’ match with Roppongi Vice.

“Cole and the Bucks interrupted an interview with Rocky Romero and Beretta on Dynamite, as Roppongi Vice is set to reunite for one night only this week on Rampage to face their classic IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship rivals. Romero would be laid out with a BTE Trigger, before the Switchblade entered, exchanging knowing glances with Adam Cole before sending Beretta face first into a parked truck. Matt and Nick Jackson seemed less pleased with this alliance, which is set to develop in the coming weeks,” New Japan’s report read.

White, one of the most prominent members of Bullet Club, briefly confronted Omega at Slammiversary last year following his successful Impact World Championship defense against Sami Callihan. In the months that followed he declared The Good Brothers would not be allowed back into Bullet Club while also adding Chris Bey to the group. The pair have since been joined in Impact by the Guerrillas of Destiny. Tama Tonga, one of the Bullet Club’s most outspoken members, recently confirmed on Twitter that he has been a free agent since the end of January. He also reacted to last night’s interaction on Twitter.