Jeff Hardy has been pulled from this week's AEW Dynamite, though the exact reason has not been confirmed. The company announced on Sunday night during AEW's Double or Nothing that the company's debut at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles would feature a 10-man tag team match pitting The Undisputed Elite against The Hardys, Jurassic Express and Christian Cage. However, a new announcement for the match on Monday had it bumped down to a 10-man tag match with both Jeff and Adam Cole pulled from the show.

The Hardys were victorious against The Bucks on Sunday night, but fans were concerned online about Jeff's status as he looked noticeably sluggish at certain points during the match. Stay tuned for more updates.

