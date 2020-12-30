Jim Ross Provides More Details on Sting's Role in AEW

✖

Though he's popped up on every episode of AEW Dynamite since his arrival at Winter is Coming, it's still unclear what Sting's role will be in All Elite Wrestling. Will he feud with Cody Rhodes after slighting him with that "See you around, kid" comment? Will he become a mentor figure to Darby Allin? Will he compete in actual matches or merely fight in brawls and choreographed cinematic matches due to his career-ending neck injury from 2015? Jim Ross addressed that speculation on a recent episode of his Grillin' JR podcast.

"Having Sting coming to AEW for the first time, what's really going on?" Ross said (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "What's really going on is Tony Khan reached out, hired Sting to a multi-year deal. He's going to have a variety of roles, I don't know what they are exactly but they will be in a creative capacity where he's a character on television. There's a lot of ways to be a character on T.V. that's been accepted by the audience nowadays that doesn't include wrestling a match every week."

"I don't think anybody should wrestle a match every week. I think it's a kiss of death, you want to keep your talent fresh and you don't want to overexpose them. There's a lot of things Sting can do. These conspiracy theories, they're rampant. We all thrive on this s—t. 'What's the dirt?' I don't know. If you come back in 20 minutes I'll create something for you."

Sting stated in his recent AEW Unrestricted interview that "The Icon" pushed for a cinematic match with The Undertaker prior to his departure from WWE. His tenure with Vince McMahon's company lasted several years but he only competed in a handful of matches and was winless on pay-per-view.

"I was pushing to get a cinema-style match with Undertaker," Sting said regarding his final months in WWE. "For probably a litany of reasons, it just wasn't going to happen. When Tony called and spoke with me, he said, 'Are you interested in doing cinema-style matches?' I said, 'Yeah, I am.' I'd like to come back and do that and not disappear with my tail between my legs. I don't have to go out on top, I'd like to go out in a positive light."

He also added that part of Tony Khan's pitch to bring him into AEW involved cinematic matches. Who do you think he'll wrestle first? Let us know in the comments!