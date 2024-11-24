AEW’s Jon Moxley Claws and Bites His Way to Bloody Title Win at Full Gear

The AEW World Championship was on the line in the main event of AEW Full Gear, and it certainly lived up to the hype. Orange Cassidy looked to begin his World Title reign by taking down Jon Moxley, and he came out of the gate strong. Then things turned increasingly brutal and bloody for Cassidy, as Mox caused Cassidy to bleed profusely from his head and then proceeded to viciously bite him and dig his nails into Cassidy’s back, causing him to bleed even more. Cassidy would stay in the match and came within a second of winning, but one of Moxley’s crew was able to steal the win from him in the final minutes, giving Mox the win, though then absolute chaos broke out in the moments after.

Cassidy wasn’t playing around, charging at Mox three times in a row and knocking the Champion out of the ring with an Orange Punch before then diving through the ropes and slamming Moxley to the floor. Things didn’t let up from there, and the brawl that ensued ended up busting Cassidy open, which was before Mox slammed Cassidy onto the steel steps.

Moxley saw blood and looked to make the damage worse, getting Cassidy in the corner and biting the side of his head where the wound was to open him up even more. Moxley kept up the pressure but it wasn’t enough to pin Cassidy, though there was one humorous exchange where Marina Shafir looked a bit disgusted when Mox wiped blood on her hand.

Mox was covered in Cassidy’s blood at this point, and Cassidy continued to bleed once Mox slammed his head into the steel steps. Things only got worse for Cassidy after Mox dug his nails into his back and proceeded to claw forward, opening up Cassidy again with long scratches. Cassidy did get some momentum with a DDT from the top rope, but then Mox came right back with a Cutter and took control away once more.

Cassidy came back with a big Orange Punch and then hit another one right after, causing Mox to stumble. Then Cassidy hit Beach Break, but Claudio and PAC then came out to help their leader. They were cut off by the Conglomeration, with Willow Nightingale taking care of Marina Shafir with a spear. Cassidy almost got the win at this point but Mox got the shoulder up right before 3.

Unfortunately his is where things turned for Cassidy, as while the referee as distracted with Mox, Wheeler Yuta came running in and knocked out Cassidy with a knee to the face. Mox then hit the finisher and got the pin and the win, retaining his AEW World Championship. Things weren’t done though, as Hangman Adam Page ended up in the ring and attacked Yuta.

Things got more surprising when Christian Cage hit the ring and hit the Killswitch on Mox. Then Cage tried to cash in his contract, but before he could give it to the referee he was blindsided by a switchblade from Jay White. It was a chaotic ending to a bloody battle, but it all ends with Mox standing tall.

