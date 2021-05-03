Kenny Omega Responds to Andrade's Challenge for AAA Mega Championship Match at Triplemania

✖

Former WWE Superstar Andrade made his surprise arrival in Lucha Libre AAA this past weekend at the Rey de Reyes event. In a show-closing video promo he called out AEW star Kenny Omega to a match for the AAA Mega Championship, the Mexican promotion's top prize that "The Cleaner" has held for well over a year. "El Idolo" demanded the two have a match at Triplemania, AAA's equivalent of WrestleMania, prompting a response from Omega on Twitter — "I'm a busy guy, give me some time to think about it."

Triplemania XXIX has not been officially scheduled this year, though it has been reported the company is looking to set a date where it can run an arena with live fans. Omega's last match for the company came at last year's Triplemania in December, successfully retaining his title against Laredo Kid.

I’m a busy guy, give me some time to think about it. https://t.co/HlnWxxjJt0 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) May 3, 2021

Andrade was not impressed with that answer.

@KennyOmegamanX BUSY GUY. I debuted at 13 years old and I always kept busy and traveled around the world winning championships and you in Japan playing with children when I was a superstar, now is my first #Traquilo year,I will wait for your answer on the beach👊🏼@luchalibreaaa pic.twitter.com/g1y2n7tFl0 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) May 3, 2021

"The Belt Collector" seemingly has challengers lining up on all sides at this point. He's still dealing with Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston on AEW and will likely have to face one of them at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view at the end of the month in an AEW World Championship defense. Meanwhile on Impact Wrestling he'll compete in a six-man tag match against Eddie Edwards, Juice Robinson and David Finaly at the Under Siege event on May 15. That same night will see a six-man match to crown a new No. 1 contender for Omega's Impact World Championship. Three of the men in the match have already qualified — Matt Cardona, Chris Bey and Sami Calihan.

Andrade was granted his release from WWE back in March and since gone into detail in interviews about why he wanted to leave the company.

"When the pandemic started, they put me with Drew McIntyre," he explained to Lucha Libre Online. "Drew was great with me and behaved well with me in NXT and on the main roster. We had the matches and a producer came to me and said, 'Make sure Drew looks like a monster, because he's the champ.' Drew came to me and told me to wrestle how I know to wrestle, saying that he doesn't need me to make him look good, but to wrestle how I wrestle best. A lot of people treated me well, Drew too and Randy Orton. [Randy] would ask me, 'Why aren't they using you?' I didn't know what to say and didn't know what was going on. After that, I made the decision [to leave]."