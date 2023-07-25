Latest Update on Kota Ibushi's Future With AEW

Kota Ibushi will reportedly be back in AEW next month for its massive All In pay-per-view.

Kota Ibushi, a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion for New Japan Pro-Wrestling and a current free agent, made his AEW debut last week in the main event of AEW Dynamite as The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Ibushi, The Young Bucks and Hangman Page) defeated The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta), Konosuke Takeshita and Pac in a Blood & Guts Match. While there was no news of Ibushi signing a contract with the company, Omega did hint that he'd be back in an AEW ring in the future during the post-show promo.

"But one thing I do respect is that I will see Ibushi again here in an AEW ring and as long as I am an active performer in professional wrestling, I'm gonna go wherever these guys (The Young Bucks) go," Omega said in a post-show interview in front of the crowd at Boston's TD Garden.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Ibushi is expected to be at AEW's upcoming All In event on Aug. 27 at Wembley Stadium in London. Despite still not having any matches officially announced, the show is nearing 80,000 sold tickets.

Will Ospreay at AEW All In?

Meltzer previously reported that AEW has locked New Japan's Will Ospreay in for All In to give the card a major star from the United Kingdom. While Ospreay has denied the rumors, he did just steal the show at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event last month in his rematch with Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Championship. AEW also recently signed Aussie Open, who are members of Ospreay's United Empire faction and frequently work alongside him in trios action. Ospreay is currently competing in New Japan's G1 Climax 33 tournament.

AEW Dynamite Card (July 26, 2023)

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. AR Fox

Orange Cassidy vs. AR Fox The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Lucha Brothers vs. The Best Friends

Pac vs. Gravity

Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Taya Valkyrie

Promo from MJF & Adam Cole

AEW Collision Card (July 29, 2023)