AEW's Kris Statlander Undergoes Knee Surgery

AEW fans got unfortunate news when it was learned that Kris Statlander sustained an injury that would require surgery, which was revealed during a previous episode of Dynamite and was confirmed by a post on Twitter. In the previous post Statlander said that one knee was fixed and now she had one more to go, but also added that she would be back "bigger" and "more powerful", and today Statlander has taken the next major step towards that goal. Statlander shared two photos on Twitter and revealed she has undergone successful knee surgery, and she had some fun with the unfortunate situation in two separate posts (via Fightful).

The first photo shows her in the hospital pointing at the camera, with Statlander adding the caption of "I must've been thinking of you when I got injured, because you make my knees weak. Xoxo"

I must’ve been thinking of you when I got injured, because you make my knees weak. Xoxo pic.twitter.com/MlX4UhYMwY — Kris Statlander (@callmekrisstat) September 7, 2022

Another post by Caleb Konley includes a photo of Statlander in the bed giving a peace sign, with Konley writing "Coming this fall @callmekrisstat stars in ACL surgery 2, return of the meniscus". You can find both posts below. Statlander addressed the injury during the August 16th episode of AEW Road to series, where she revealed it would be about a six to eight week recovery timeframe.

Coming this fall@callmekrisstat stars in ACL surgery 2, return of the meniscus pic.twitter.com/t8jekfHBV9 — Caleb, now with 50% more Cs (@CalebKonley) September 7, 2022

"Last week, we did a live rampage in Grand Rapids, Michigan, I believe, and we filmed some Dark matches, and I did a big boot, which I don't really do often. But I decided to do it, and when I landed, my foot, my knee buckled on me," Statlander said. "After getting an MRI, I have a completely torn ACL. My lateral meniscus is torn, and there is lateral impaction fractures in my tibial and femoral heads. So just tiny little cracks that are more of a bruise, but still, technically a broken leg."

"So recovery time, it's about six-to-eight months post-operation," Statlander said. "Once we got the MRI, we were hoping it was just a meniscus tear. That would have either been a few weeks to three months, at most. But now that we know the ACL is completely torn, that's the one you don't want to get, children. So if you ever think about blowing out your knees, don't tear your ACL, because it's the long one. So it could be six-to-eight months. Hopefully, closer to six, considering I know what I have to do."

"I've done this before. I came back. bigger, better, more galactic, stronger than ever. I'm going to just take this opportunity to do that one more time because I fall down two times and get up three. So, I'm just trying to stay positive, gotta make the jokes. It's the only way you get through it... Whenever my return is, I'm really looking forward to being able to feel it in the crowd. So, thank you all for supporting me through this time," Statlander said.

We wish Statlander a speedy recovery and can't wait to see her back in the ring better than ever.