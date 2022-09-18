AEW's Location for 2023 Revolution Pay-Per-View Reportedly Revealed

AEW is gearing up for Grand Slam at the moment, which will hopefully provide a nice clean slate after the chaos of All Out. While there is still some time until AEW holds its next Revolution pay-per-view, Fightful Select has reportedly learned where that event will take place, and it will be in a new location for AEW. The reported current plan is for Revolution to take place at the Cow Palace in San Francisco California, and if it follows past Revolution events, it would take place early next year, sometime in February or March, though AEW hasn't confirmed the date of 2023's Revolution pay-per-view yet.

If this happens it will be the first wrestling show taking place at the Cow Palace since 2019's New Japan Pro-Wrestling G1 Special, and WWE hasn't held an event there in over ten years. It would also only be the second time that AEW has set up shop in California.

Nothing has been confirmed by AEW at this point, and there have been some last-minute location changes for AEW, WWE, and Impact over the past year, so this could also end up changing. Hopefully, AEW will announce a date for Revolution and the location soon.

AEW has put on two stellar episodes of Dynamite together since all the drama unfolded after All Out, and has even bigger things ahead as part of AEW Grand Slam. Not only will the AEW World Champion be decided after a match between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, but will there will also be matches for the AEW All Atlantic Championship, Interim AEW Women's World Championship, and AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Then during last night's AEW Rampage two more matches were added to the card, including ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs Chris Jericho and TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs Diamante. Then AEW worked some real-life drama between Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara into a match between the two as well.

Grand Slam kicks off on next week's Dynamite and continues on next week's Rampage, and let us know which matches you are most excited for in the comments! You can also talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!