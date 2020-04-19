Watch: Matt Hardy Helps Wrestling Fan Propose With Edited AEW Dynamite Footage

✖

Matt Hardy helped a wrestling fan pull off one of the most creative proposals in recent memory thanks to the aid of some clever video editing on an episode of AEW Dynamite. At first it looks like the couple is sitting down to watch a recent episode (specifically the April 1 episode as we see Kenny Omega beating Trent) when the feed cuts to Matt Hardy cutting a promo from the Hardy Compound. Originally the footage had Hardy calling out Chris Jericho to a match at the Compound, but he then transitions to talking directly to the future bride, saying her boyfriend had a question for her. The boyfriend then reaches into his pants, pulls out a ring and gets down on one knee to propose.

A full video of the proposal made its way online on Sunday.

This proposal is absolutely WONDERFUL! https://t.co/DUV6oABV7z — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 19, 2020

On March 18, mere weeks after his WWE contract had expired, Hardy arrived on AEW Dynamite with his "Broken" persona fully restored. While he hasn't wrestled a match yet, he has firmly aligned himself with The Elite in their battle against Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle.

Shortly after he left WWE, Hardy explained why he opted to not sign a new deal in an interview with Busted Open Radio.

"When it comes to Vince and the WWE in some feels, I've kind of aged out. And I think my brand of entertainment and the way I feel like I have to be utilized isn't one of their priorities. And that's fine and I get that. I understand that, and that's no issue," he continued, adding that he was happy he was given the opportunity to come back," Hardy said. Nothing against them, it was just time for me to go somewhere else where I want to maximize and optimize my creativity."

He later added he was fully confident he would be back in WWE some day for a Hall of Fame induction.

"I am positive that am some point I will definitely be home, back with WWE once again," he said. "I mean, I think there's definitely a WWE Hall of Fame ring waiting on myself and my brother. But I think right now, I need to weigh all my options, I need to see what all's out there, and I need to see what is going to be the perfect environment for Matt Hardy to maximize these next few years of my career. And really give me a creative canvas to paint my masterpiece, because that is what I want to do right now."

