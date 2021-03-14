AEW's Miro Blasts Jim Cornette For Penelope Ford Comments

✖

Jim Cornette has made his opinions about All Elite Wrestling well-known over the past year. But some of the Midnight Express' manager's recent comments sparked the wrath AEW star Miro. While reviewing last week's Revolution pay-per-view Cornette criticized how the company was utilizing "The Best Man" by saying (h/t Cageside Seats), "He's (Miro) being allowed to be himself. He is obviously a complete f—ing goof. He has no idea how to get over, no idea what got him over for a little while before in the other company. He does this stupid s— and obviously is enjoying himself doing it. He was paired with a f‚ing kid that looks like he's in middle school and his slutty girlfriend to have a feud with a guy that sticks his hands in his pockets and another guy that looks like he cuts his hair with a pencil sharpener..."

Miro responded on Twitter, taking great offense to Cornette's remark about Ford.

. @TheJimCornette , if You call Penelope Slut again I’ll come like Gods wrath on you! You understand. I’ll personally drive to Your BASEMENT. — Miro (@ToBeMiro) March 13, 2021

People like @TheJimCornette bring not only pro wrestling down, but young women and men get abused and name called for 40 views on YouTube. — Miro (@ToBeMiro) March 13, 2021

Answer me you mark @TheJimCornette — Miro (@ToBeMiro) March 13, 2021

Cornette did eventually tweet back, saying he'd give his full response on next week's episode of his podcast.

Miro (formerly known as Rusev) made his surprise arrival in AEW last year after being released by WWE last April. So far, his only program on Dynamite has been working alongside Sabian and Ford to feud with Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends. AEW president Tony Khan explained in a media conferenece call in December that Miro's character needed to be rehabilitated after his last few years with WWE.

"Whether people know it or not, we're re-contextualizing Miro," he said. "I don't know what Miro was supposed to be before he came to AEW. I don't understand what he represented. And I think most of the great characters in wrestling have some element of their personality, where they bring themselves into it. And the Miro you're seeing is the person I know."

"I'm just kind of rebuilding him, to be honest with you. I thought he got beat up so badly [in WWE]," Khan continued. "I saw some jackass on Twitter was like, 'This guy drove a tank at WrestleMania and now he's doing this,' and I'm like, 'Yeah, and then he got kicked in the nuts and they treated him like s— for years. He drove a tank out five years ago. That's not the guy I signed. The guy I signed had been abused for years. And he's being rebuilt."