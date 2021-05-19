Miro's First AEW TNT Championship Defense Confirmed for Double or Nothing 2021

✖

Miro closed out last week's AEW Dynamite by beating Darby Allin for the TNT Championship, giving "The Best Man" his first taste of gold since arriving in the company last year. Amidst the chaos of Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky and The Dark Order running out after the match, Miro was confronted by "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer. It was announced on Wednesday before Dynamite that the two behemoths will clash at Double or Nothing on May 30.

The TNT title was first introduced in AEW at last year's Double or Nothing, with Cody Rhodes and Archer meeting in the finals of an eight-man tournament. Rhodes won and proceeded to have two reigns for a combined 113 days, the latter of which ended when Allin beat him at Full Gear. Allin's reign managed to eclipse a full six months right before losing to Miro.

#AEW GM @TonyKhan has signed a huge championship match: @ToBeMiro will defend the TNT Title vs Lance Archer (9-2 record) at #DoubleOrNothing May 30 on PPV! Ahead of the match, Miro will address the fans tonight on #AEWDynamite for the 1st time since capturing the title last week! https://t.co/IfOB0z2bzw pic.twitter.com/xUB0Cjqdtv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 19, 2021

The news comes hours after AEW and WarnerMedia confirmed that both AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage (AEW's new show on Friday nights) are both moving to TBS in January 2022. There's no word yet on if the company will change the name of the TNT Championship when the jump happens.

"As a lifelong wrestling aficionado who is privileged to present AEW to longtime and new fans alike, it

means a lot to me — personally and professionally — to share the news that All Elite Wrestling will call TBS home beginning in 2022," AEW president Tony Khan explained said in the press release. "The history of wrestling in the United States cannot be told without acknowledging the contributions of TBS, which as WTBS years ago delivered wrestling to the Southeast and eventually to a massive national audience. TBS has the same passion for wrestling today, but will offer AEW and our fans more prime time programming, content and global opportunities that will establish TBS as the world's undisputed destination for wrestling.

"And, while we're looking forward to our arrival on TBS, we're not saying goodbye to our original and

current home of TNT, which will air four new special supercard events annually," he continued. "Plus, the financial upside to our new agreement will give us the opportunity to continue to invest in and grow AEW to serve the most important people in our industry: our fans, our wrestlers, our staff and our sponsors. With All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite and Rampage taking center stage via our new agreement on TBS next year, and the new quarterly supercards launching on TNT, our exposure and our opportunities to grow AEW are greater than ever!"