AEW: Could MJF Return as "The Joker" at All Out?

AEW's All Out pay-per-view is scheduled for this Sunday and, after this week's Dynamite, a whopping 14 matches have been confirmed for the card. Aside from the ongoing AEW World Trios Championship Tournament, the only unanswered question remaining about the show is who will the unidentified "Joker" be in the Casino Ladder Match. Seven of the eight participants in the bout have already been confirmed with the winner earning the next shot at the AEW World Championship. There's plenty of speculation that it could be MJF, making his return to television for the first time since demanding to be fired earlier this summer.

"MJF certainly makes as much sense as anyone, but I don't know if they want to pull the trigger this early," Dave Meltzer said on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, speculating over Friedman's status while echoing his recent report about MJF coming back to TV "soon."

"Maybe they do because Tony (Khan) did say that after this show (All Out), they will be at 100%, and they will be the strongest unit as far as talent that they have ever had, 100%. He wouldn't say what 100% means, but to me, 100% means MJF, and I already knew MJF was coming back soon. So, I don't know if it's gonna be this week. He's definitely in the running if you're gonna put odds on something, he'll be the likely guy. I don't know who's out there on the free agent thing or on the roster who could be the mystery guy," he continued.

Check out the full lineup for the show below! All Out will take place at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates (outside of Chicago), Illinois.

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk

AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Finals: The Elite vs. The Dark Order/Best Friends

Interim AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill vs. Athena

: Jade Cargill vs. Athena Wardlow & FTR vs. Jay Lethal & The Motor City Machine Guns

Casino Ladder Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. Rey Fenix vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Rush vs. Dante Martin vs. TBA

Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Miro, Darby Allin & Sting vs. The House of Black

(Kickoff) Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

(Kickoff) FTW Championship: Hook vs. Angelo Parker

AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC vs. Kip Sabian

