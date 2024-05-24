AEW: MJF Could Be Making His In-Ring Return Sooner Than Expected (Report)

Former AEW World Champion MJF hasn't been on AEW television since December when he lost the world title to Samoa Joe at AEW Worlds End. AEW has been pretty tight lipped about a potential return for the young star who suffered an unfortunate injury during his title reign. At AEW Full Gear in November, MJF was legitimately injured during his match with "Switchblade" Jay White. It was also reported that he aggravated his shoulder but he ended up working through the injury and has been attempting to rehabilitate without surgery.

Last month several reports indicated that his physical therapy failed and he would actually need to get surgery soon, which of course was unfortunate news to fans hoping to see him back in the near future. Before he was written off television, he had been involved in a twisty storyline with The Undisputed Kingdom. It was revealed that the group was being led by Adam Cole who played The Devil and betrayed his best friend. That storyline is still up in the air as both Cole and MJF are still recovering from their injuries. MJF was pictured in a sling just last month at C2E2 where he took pictures with fans and signed autographs. However, Fightful Select is reporting that he may be returning sooner than previously thought.

According to the new report, discussions have been taking place for his on-screen return that could happen within the next month or so, according to sources. In March, reports indicated that MJF had traveled to Boston to meeting with AEW higher-ups at AEW Big Business though it's unclear if that was to discuss bringing him back into storylines or not. Regardless, most expect him to be back in the fold for this year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view which will take place at the UBS Arena in New York. MJF's last match was in his hometown of Long Island, so his return being close enough to home would make a lot of sense.

For some time the self proclaimed generational talent had been teasing the "bidding war of 2024" during his heel run. Last summer when he began expressing more babyface traits, that all came to a halt on television. Though AEW and MJF have not confirmed it, there's a belief that MJF signed an extension that will keep him around for quite a while longer.

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on MJF and AEW.