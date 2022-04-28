MJF's Recent Stunt Caused Pittsburgh International Airport to Increase Its Secruity

✖

AEW's MJF took to Twitter last week and posted a photo of himself with a statue of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Franco Harris. Friedman appeared to be mounting the Harris statue, writing "How I feel about Pittsburgh" as he smugly looked into the camera. Photos from the Pittsburgh International Airport, where the statue resides, have since popped up showing that more security guards have been added in order to prevent a stunt like that again. Friedman retweeted one of those photos on Thursday, saying, "I'm gonna do it again."

Friedman has been present on the past couple of episodes of AEW Dynamite but hasn't been involved in matches. Instead, he and Shawn Spears have been seated up in the crowd watching Wardlow take on Friedman's handpicked opponents, starting with The Butcher. Wardlow took down Lance Archer on this week's episode, prompting Friedman to call in a favor from someone presumed to be W. Morrissey from Impact Wrestling (fka Big Cass in WWE).

I’m gonna do it again. https://t.co/pVKY3SqeBt — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) April 28, 2022

MJF, who never likes to break character during interviews, recently spoke with Ariel Helwani about how he intends to play the field once his AEW contract is up.

"Because I don't just spam moves like I'm in a video game, I make people feel something because I'm going out there to win. I'm not going out there to show off. I'm not going out there to try and make sure that I get all these people talking about my star ratings. No. If that happens and it's a by-product of what I do, fantastic," he said last month (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "But I didn't get into this business to hit moves. I got into this business to make money. That's why I got into this business. So that's why I'm not afraid to talk about when my contract is up, January 1st, 2024, and I'm not afraid to stir that pot."

"I will be wherever the money is," he later added. "I am leaning, but I can't say which way, but I'm certainly leaning. There is a frontrunner, and I'm not quite sure it's the one people would expect, but yes, there is a frontrunner."