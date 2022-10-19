AEW's MJF Trolls Ken Jeong

All Elite Wrestling's Maxwell Jacob Friedman has a new fan in the form of Ken Jeong. Following another lengthy and impassioned oratory exhibition from MJF on AEW Dynamite, Jeong took to Twitter to seemingly show support for the generational talent, simply tweeting, "#MJF". In typical Salt of the Earth fashion, Friedman responded to The Hangover star's shoutout crudely.

"Suck on my kosher nuts, Mr. Chow!" MJF wrote. Friedman is referencing Jeong's Hangover character Leslie Chow, who he portrays throughout that trilogy.

Suck on my Kosher Nuts, Mr Chow! https://t.co/eyZehAgv0J — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 19, 2022

Jeong is no stranger to the world of professional wrestling, as he was one of many various celebrity guest hosts for WWE Monday Night Raw in 2009. Jeong got physical in that episode as well, as John Cena tossed the comedian to the outside of the ring where he landed on numerous WWE superstars. In recent memory, Jeong popped up on The Bump, a WWE YouTube series, in 2020.

This is not the first time that MJF has exchanged words with a celebrity on social media. In Fall 2019, actor Joe Manganiello took exception with MJF's diss of Dungeons & Dragons.

"Let me tell you something about Joe Manganiello: I don't care, dude. The most impressive thing that you have on your cinematography is that you got beat up by Spider-Man. A nerd! So, I couldn't care less Joe Manganiello's opinion on anything I have to say on Twitter," Friedman responded in an interview. "Twitter! And then I have people giving me death threats who play Dungeons & Dragons.

"It's mind-blowing to me how ridiculous these fans are. It is crazy to me, especially when they're behind their little phones, 'Oh, I'm going to get him. I'm going to get him right now! Yeah, got you MJF!' Like, no, you got nobody. I make an insane amount of money. You live in your basement with your grandmother. You've gotten no one! The only person you've gotten is yourself. Congratulations, you got yourself. You've punk'd yourself. You've pretty much Ashton-Kutchered yourself."

Inside the wrestling world, MJF has his sights on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. The 26-year-old star announced that he will be using his guaranteed title shot against Moxley at AEW Full Gear next month. This will be the second time Moxley and MJF have done battle for the world title on pay-per-view, as the two previously headlined AEW All Out in 2020.