AEW's MJF Lands Voice Acting Role in Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part Two

AEW World Champion MJF has landed his first big voice acting role. "The Devil" will play a yet-to-be-revealed character in the upcoming animated film Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part Two, which will arrive digitally on Oct. 17 and on Blu-Ray and 4K Ultra HD on Oct 31. He'll be joining a cast that consists of Jamie Chung, David Dastmalchian, Laura Bailey, Troy Baker, Travis Willingham, Chris Sabat and J. Michael Tatum.

The official synopsis for the film reads, "On the heels of successfully escaping a deadly digital trap, the members of the Justice League emerge in their own world to discover that Grimm, ravenous creatures from Remnant, have overtaken Earth! In order to defeat the monsters, they must call on their new friends — Team RWBY — for help!"

Friedman's first major live-action acting role will come two months later when he stars as Lance Von Erich in the A24 biopic The Iron Claw. He'll defend his AEW World Championship in the main event of Sunday's All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in London.

MJF on Fan Tribalism Between AEW and WWE

Friedman was a guest on a Town Hall special episode of Busted Open Radio this week and discussed the concept of tribalism between AEW and WWE fans.

"There's this weird thing going on now in professional wrestling where I'll see fans online, the way they communicate with each other, it's like all-out war," Friedman said. "Just so you guys know, that's not what's going on with the wrestlers. We're all rooting each other on because realistically, the better the two companies are doing, the more money we're gonna make. So like, stop arguing. We're all freaking having a blast.

"I'm watching LA Knight and Cody Rhodes every week, and I'm having a blast, just like I know everybody else is having a blast, just like I know that there are fans out there watching Better Than You Bay-Bay having a blast every single week," he added. "There's so much great professional wrestling going on, and there's more than enough room for it, clearly. Because AEW is about to have the biggest crowd, this is not hyperbole... the biggest crowd ever in the history of the sport, and I'm headlining it. When I think about that, it's so insane to me."

