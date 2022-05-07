AEW Reveals Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Bracket

✖

Tonight's AEW Rampage featured the final qualifying match in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament, and it would be Riho who would emerge victorious and secure that final spot. Now AEW has released the full Women's Tournament bracket, and it features a stellar lineup of matches and one last surprise. First up is Toni Storm vs Jamie Hayter, a feud that's been building for a minute since Storm debuted and quickly clashed with Dr. Britt Baker's crew. Meanwhile, Baker is also in the tournament, but she is set to go against a surprise opponent, as there is once again a Joker spot in the lineup.

Storm's friend Ruby Soho will not face Baker or Hayter, instead facing Riho in the first-round match-up. Meanwhile, Jade Cargill's ally Red Velvet will face Hikaru Shida in the final match-up in the bracket. All in all, it's shaping up to be a fantastic tournament, and now all the attention is on who will end up being the Joker.

A first look at the brackets for the #OwenHart Foundation Women's Tournament, which starts next week at #AEWDynamite in Long Island, NY! Watch #AEWRampage on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/gF2PJJJihn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 6, 2022

Typically the Joker role is either a big debut or a major return by someone who has been off TV for a minute or has been injured. If it's the latter, Anna Jay has been out since February of last year, and she ended up having surgery on her shoulder in March of 2021. The last update she gave was promising but offered no definite time frame, so it could definitely be her, especially since she gave Britt Baker a major challenge the last time they fought.

If it's a debut, there are several big names out there that fans would love to see in AEW. That includes Nixon Newell (formerly Tegan Nox) and Athena (formerly Ember Moon). Athena has been busy over the past few months in other promotions, but she hasn't wrestled in AEW yet. Newell hasn't jumped back in the ring since she left WWE, taking some time off to recover and get her visa situation all set.

