AEW Revolution 2021 How to Watch, Start Time, Full Card and Betting Odds

All Elite Wrestling's first pay-per-view of 2021, Revolution, takes place tonight at the Daily's Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida. The night begins with a kickoff show (The Buy-In) at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET. The Buy-In will be available for free on AEW's YouTube channel, and the main show can be purchased via traditional pay-per-view and FITE TV.

The event is headlined by an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch between AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley. The two have been feuding ever since Moxley first arrived at the 2019 Double or Nothing event, and Omega decided that in order to put Mox away for good he'd need to use the most violent stipulation he could think of. "The Cleaner" took to Twitter on Friday to explain the match rules.

THE RULES: -3 sides of the ring ropes wrapped in barbed wire. -contact with barbed wire triggers explosives on corresponding side. -‘Triple Hell’ (3 zones on the floor wired to explosives) -30 minute countdown timer until all explosives in and around the ring detonate. pic.twitter.com/vK1cZjSfHF — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) March 6, 2021

Elsewhere on the card, WWE Hall of Famer Sting will compete in his first match in six years when he teams with Darby Allin to face Brian Cage & Ricky Starks in a Street Fight. It was confirmed earlier in the day that this will be a Cinematic Match.

The show has also promised a number of surprise appearances. Not only is there an open slot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, but Paul Wight has promised a "hall-of-fame-worthy" star will make their arrival during the event.

