AEW’s Jade Cargill Channels Storm as She Wins the TBS Championship

Jade Cargill arrived on AEW Dynamite this week for the finals of the TBS Championship tournament sporting new ring gear inspired by Storm of the X-Men comics. Cargill eventually won the match by hitting a rope Jaded on Ruby Soho, becoming the first TBS Champion in AEW history.

While Storm is one of the signature members of the Marvel Comics mutant team, it’s been a few years since she’s been portrayed in live-action. Halle Berry famously portrayed her in the original X-Men trilogy in the 2000s as well as Days of Future Past in 2014. A younger version, portrayed by Alexandra Shipp, appeared in both X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) and X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019).

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Kenton_la/status/1478911944845414401?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/GEORGIOARCADE/status/1478915762245017601?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/sonofEscudero/status/1478911584743342089?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1478915949352923137?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In an interview with Vanity Fair last month, Berry left the door open to play the weather-wieldling mutant again if given the chance.

“I would absolutely return to it, it’s a beloved character, I loved playing Storm, and people love Storm. So, I would absolutely, you know, if we could find a version that would make sense, or a storyline that would make sense, I would absolutely do that, for sure,” Berry explained.

This story is developing…