AEW's Saraya Set to Release Memoir About Her Wrestling Career

Another professional wrestler is set to release a memoir chronicling their story in their own words and this time it's none other than AEW's Saraya. Hell in Boots will go over the humbling beginnings of growing up as a Knight -- a member of a famous wrestling family -- to her journey to the top of WWE at just 18 years old and her triumphant return to wrestling. She became the youngest ever Divas Champion in WWE, a title she held twice, in one of the most iconic women's wrestling feuds of the 2010s. She was forced to cut her in-ring career short due to a severe neck injury, however she'd stick around WWE for quite a few years thereafter in backstage roles.

She shocked the world by returning to wrestling in 2022 and in her time she won the AEW Women's World Championship. While celebrating her title win at Wembley, Stadium last summer, Saraya revealed at the time that she'd been working on her memoir. I will say, right now, I am writing a book and today was the end of my story," she explained at the AEW All In media scrum. "Tony had no idea about this, but I walked up to him in the Go position and was like, 'you have no idea what you've just done for me.' I've been through a lot and it's been very well-documented and highs and lows and everything like that. I needed something really special and I wasn't going to let the book go out until something really special happened. He just completed my book for me" (h/t: Fightful).

(Photo: Gallery Books)

According to the synopsis, Hell in Boots is "Saraya's real, uncensored, story. From her early days in her famous (and chaotic) wrestling family, to leaving home at fifteen, to forging her own path in professional wrestling, Saraya has been through hell and back. As she fought to make it in the incredibly competitive—and at times sexist—wrestling world, she faced incredible highs and devastating lows. Saraya recounts years of struggling with substance abuse, clawing back her pride after an ex's sex tape leaked, adjusting to stardom in the WWE, healing from a nearly career-ending injury, a making triumphant return to wrestling as AEW Women's World Champion. Through it all, Saraya tells her whole truth in a way she never has before."

Stay tuned for updates on Saraya's upcoming memoir Hell in Boots set to release on March 25, 2025 via Gallery Books.