AEW: Saraya Responds to Criticism of Her First Dynamite Promo

Saraya cut her first promo as a member of the AEW roster on this week's Dynamite, proclaiming herself to be "The Revolution" and said she was going to create change for the Women's Division. Unfortunately, the promo was met with some criticism from online fans, claiming the entire promo came off as awkward. The former Divas Champion also declined to comment on whether or not she's cleared to return to in-ring action, which was the big question heading into the show. She seemed to take notice of that criticism, posting a few tweets online.

"On a good note I'm so proud of the women yesterday. Not only did they get more than 5 mins to have a match. It was the first ever lumberjack match. A woman on commentary and a good portion of the roster being showcased. That's a win (even if I was a little rusty 😅)," she wrote.

Some of wrestling twitter when anyone makes a hiccup: pic.twitter.com/ZvEmVOHBnV — SARAYA (@Saraya) September 29, 2022

Saraya saw her WWE contract expire back in July, a decision that was made on the company's part. After retiring in 2018, she had been used for several years as an on-air personality.

"I'm appreciative of WWE," she said in a Twitch stream. "I really am. They helped me so much they got me a therapist when I had drinking and alcohol issues. They kept me a long time even after my neck surgery, sitting on my ass. I felt like I had so much left to give there as someone who can cut a decent promo and do a managerial role. It is what it is. WWE doesn't want to re-sign me. It's not my decision. I don't want anyone to think it was my decision to walk away."

"They weren't using me to my full potential, that's for sure. It's fair. Why do they [need to] employ me to not do very much for them. There is opportunities I could have done. I think they just want to focus on people who are wrestling," she added.

