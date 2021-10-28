Report: AEW Had a Squid Game Crossover Planned for This Week’s AEW Dynamite That Was Canceled

This week’s AEW Dynamite saw The Elite (Kenny Omega, Adam Cole and The Young Bucks) arrive for their main event tag match against The Dark Order dressed in full Ghostbusters gear, complete with proton packs (which they used as weapons) and a Mr. Stay Puft that turned out to be Hangman Page in disguise. And while the match went off without a hitch, it reportedly wasn’t what AEW originally had in mind.

According to Sean Ross Sapp via Fightful Select, the group initially planned on having an entrance based around the popular Squid Game series on Netflix, but that someone at either TNT or WarnerMedia put a stop to it. It’s unclear why the idea was shot down.

With the company forced to change plans, the promotion’s music producer Mikey Rukus had to get a Ghostbusters-esque theme song up and out in just a few hours.

“Got the call at 5:30- ‘we need a ghostbusters type track,’” Rukus tweeted, recapping how the song came about. “Stuck in Traffic til 6:15pm. Started producing at 6:28. Computer froze at 7:18. Lost 30 minutes of progress. Didn’t panic- reworked, mixed. Delivered at 8:03pm. I Fkn love my job.”

How to put together an #AEW Halloween/Ghostbusters Super Elite theme in under 2 hours & in time for #AEWDynamite

🤘🏽🎃🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/pbWnsbOelq — RUKUS (@MikeyRukus) October 28, 2021

Page will challenge Omega for the AEW World Championship in the main event of the Full Gear pay-per-view on Nov. 13 in Minneapolis.